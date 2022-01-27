According to website outage reporting website Down Detector, the issue affected 84 per cent of customers.

Down Detector saw reports of website outages shortly before 9am this morning (Thursday, January 27).

Ticketmaster confirmed the website was facing issues due to ‘unprecedented demand’ for Harry Styles' tour, and said: "It seems @Harry_Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand. We're working hard to rectify issues and will keep updating you here as we work to get things back up and running."

Harry Styles fans were disappointed this morning when Ticketmaster crashed. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The reports peaked at 9.14am, with more than 400 people unable to access the site, with many reporting seeing the error message ‘Error 503 first byte timeout’.

Fans were trying to gain presale tickets for the former One Direction singer’s new 2022 tour ‘Love On Tour’, which was announced after the cancellation of preexisting tour dates – including one at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, including one who said: “@Ticketmaster crashes for like an hour now I’m not able to buy tickets for Love On Tour because I’m refreshing and it’s saying I’m a bot. SMH!!! Sort them out @Harry_Styles”

Fans of former One Direction star Harry Styles struggled to get tickets for Love On Tour after website outages. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The new series of tour dates will see Styles heading to stadiums across the UK, including Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley in London.

Music fans trying to buy tickets to other events such as Parklife were also affected by the Ticketmaster website outage.

Why did Harry Styles cancel his Sheffield Utilita Arena tour date?

A statement on the Utilita Arena website reads: “Due to unavoidable changes, we regret to inform you that Harry Styles Arena Tour at the Utilita Arena Sheffield has been cancelled.”

A statement from Harry’s representatives adds: “We’re writing to let you know that the Harry Styles show at Utilita Arena Sheffield has been cancelled. He has just announced a UK Stadium date at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday 15th June 2022, and you’ll receive exclusive presale access to tickets as a holder of tickets to the Arena shows.”

How can Harry Styles fans in Sheffield get tickets for Love On Tour 2022?

Fans who held tickets for the previous date in Sheffield were given access to a 48 hour presale for the new tour, from January 24.

When is Harry Styles Love On Tour general sale? – what to do if you missed out on Harry Styles presale

If they missed the boat then they will also be able to buy tickets in the general sale, from 9am on Friday, January 28.

The closest location that the singer is playing to Sheffield is Manchester.

What songs will Harry Styles play on Love On Tour?

The former One Direction singer, now solo artist, has spent the last two years touring the United States.

A recent setlist saw the singer open with ‘Golden’, and close with ‘Fine Line’, before an encore consisting of ‘Sign of the Times’, ‘Medicine’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and ‘Kiwi’.

On the UK tour, Styles is expected to play songs from his 2017 album Harry Styles, and his 2019 album Fine Line.