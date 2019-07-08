This is why you might have heard fireworks in Sheffield late last night
It was hard to miss the sound of fireworks going off in Sheffield last night as the impressive display lit up the night’s sky.
People across Sheffield took to Twitter to ask where the fireworks were coming from so late on a Sunday night.
One user tweeted: “Seeing and hearing a huge fireworks display over Brincliffe Edge towards town. What's that about?”
It seems that the firework display at around 10pm was to mark the end of ‘Music in the Gardens' in Sheffield Botanical Gardens.
The three-day outdoor event will featured the famous girl band Bananarama and the Abba-inspired Bjorn Again.
Bananarama wowed audiences on the Friday as they celebrated their 36-year anniversary while Bjorn Again performed on the second night.
The Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra and Unite the Union brass band played ‘Music from the Movies’.
Referred to by organisers as “a music festival for those people who do not fancy the idea of attending a music festival”, the recently restored Botanical Gardens offered fans a tranquil setting to enjoy a weekend of music.