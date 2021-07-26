Tickets for Tramlines Festival 2022 will go on sale at 6pm after the success of this year's event at Hillsborough Park on Sheffield.

Tramlines 2021 marked a new beginning for festival goers, as friends and loved ones – some who hadn’t seen one another for over a year - were able to come together without having to wear masks or socially distance.

After the success of people simply showing their NHS Covid Pass at the gate, to prove they were either immune, double vaccinated or had tested negative, organisers are already looking forward to next year’s festival.

And Earlybird tickets for Tramlines 2022 will go on sale at 6pm today, Monday, July 26, from www.tramlines.org.uk.

They will be priced at £79.50 plus booking fee. Previous phase one tickets for Tramlines have sold out fast, so people are advised to be quick to get the best value ticket for next year.

While lineups for Tramlines 2022 have not yet been announced, organisers say another fantastic year of music, art, comedy and cabaret lies ahead as Tramlines continues to grow as Sheffield’s biggest and best-loved live music event.

This year’s festival saw highlight performances from The Streets and Dizzee Rascal, and organisers say it was an emotional but rewarding weekend.

Operations Director, Timm Cleasby, said: “After 18 months of strangeness, it was unbelievable to be back in the park again. There have been so many hurdles we’ve had to jump to get here and honestly, it’s been quite a rollercoaster. It’s been great to see so many happy smiling faces from crew getting back to the thing they love to revellers having the time of their lives watching the bands they love. Hearing the first band ring out over the festival was an emotional moment.

“I'd really like to thank everyone for playing their part with the NHS Covid Pass system. It ran very smoothly and by being part of the Events Research Programme, together we're helping to pave the way for festivals and live events to get back to normal.

“I’m full of gratitude for everyone; our amazing crew and suppliers, the support from the DCMS, Public Health Sheffield Sheffield Council, and of course our fans. Thank you all for helping us do this, we love you all and we can’t wait to see you all next year.”