This is Tennessee brings the Deep South to Doncaster

Prepare to be transported to the Deep South for the This is Tennessee takeover of Doncaster Racecourse, including One Night in Nashville – The UK’s No.1 Nashville experience. Enjoy a day full of timeless country music that will have you tapping your feet to the sounds of the South.

You have the opportunity to experience the traditional country and western culture by participating in a line dancing class while jamming to classic country songs that feature world renowned country icons such as Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood just to name a few!

The day gets underway at 12:15pm on Saturday August 3 and spectators can enjoy a total of six nail-biting races with the action starting from 2.15pm and ending with the final race set to take place at 5.10pm.

The fun carries on into the evening as Doncaster Racecourse welcomes One Night in Nashville for a 90-minute set once the racing has finished. Attendees can expect to feel the full essence of Nashville and come together for a big celebration bursting with country flair.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse said: “With our summer series well underway, we are thrilled to be hosting our next event on August 3, with ‘This is Tennessee’ night.

“It’s been great to see so many people enjoying the series up to now and we hope this next event is no different. If y’all are looking for an entertaining weekend fit for everything from a birthday to a stag do, then mosey on down and get your boots on!”