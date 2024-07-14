We know they are fantastic places to visit. But Sheffield, South Yorkshire and also North Derbyshire are also packed with hidden museums that many will have never visited or may even have never heard of – even though they’re on our doorsteps.

With the schools summer holidays just weeks away now, we have put together a list of 14 of the hidden museums in and around Sheffield, and South Yorkshire – many of which you may never have heard of, or never visited.

Some of these museums are pretty big, while others are really small, and run by teams of dedicated volunteers.

Many of them are only open on certain days, so you have to make sure you plan in advance.

Either way, these are some great places to spend some time. Take a look at the gallery below.

Email [email protected] if you have a ‘hidden’ museum in South Yorkshire that we have missed.

1 . Hidden museums These 13 hidden gems are museums, many run largely by enthusiasts, in and around Sheffield - and would make great trips out during the holidays Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Turner Museum of Glass Professor William E S Turner was arguably the most knowledgeable person of his era on the history of glass. His collection of glass objects, acquired throughout a lifetime of travels and research during the first half of the twentieth century, makes up the basis of the museum’s exhibits. The Turner Museum is in the Robert Hadfield Building, Mappin Street, near Sheffield city centre, which is managed by the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield. It is open to the public Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, excluding Bank Holidays. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Natural History Museum The Yorkshire Natural History Museum, on Holme Lane, Sheffield, was set up by enthusiast James Hogg, and boasts a collection of fossils. James is pictured with a fossil of a Ichthyosaur thought to be 175 million years old. It is open everyday 10am - 4pm except Wednesday, but visitors must pre-book for midweek visits outside of School Holidays. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales