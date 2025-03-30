4 . Dr Who Merchandise Museum

The Dr Who Merchandise Museum, in South Yorkshire just north of Doncaster, is private Museum so you need to book to go and see it.Owner David Howe says there is plenty of parking space, and you can email [email protected] to arrange a visit and get details. It runs occasional 'Open Days' where several fans all come at the same time,with a Dr Who guest present to chat and sign pictures. The last one was with Daphne Ashbrook. Check the museum's Facebook page for details of these. Photo: David Howe