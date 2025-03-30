With the holidays upon us, we have put together a list of 14 of the hidden museums in and around Sheffield, and South Yorkshire – many of which you may never have heard of, or never visited.
Some of these museums are pretty big, while others are really small, and run by teams of dedicated volunteers.
Many of them are only open on certain days, so you have to make sure you plan in advance.
Either way, these are some great places to spend some time. Take a look at the gallery below.
These 13 hidden gems are museums, many run largely by enthusiasts, in and around Sheffield - and would make great trips out during the holidays
2. Turner Museum of Glass
Professor William E S Turner was arguably the most knowledgeable person of his era on the history of glass. His collection of glass objects, acquired throughout a lifetime of travels and research during the first half of the twentieth century, makes up the basis of the museum’s exhibits. The Turner Museum is in the Robert Hadfield Building, Mappin Street, near Sheffield city centre, which is managed by the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield. It is open to the public Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, excluding Bank Holidays. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Yorkshire Natural History Museum
The Yorkshire Natural History Museum, on Holme Lane, Sheffield, was set up by enthusiast James Hogg, and boasts a collection of fossils. James is pictured with a fossil of a Ichthyosaur thought to be 175 million years old. It is open everyday 10am - 4pm except Wednesday, but visitors must pre-book for midweek visits outside of School Holidays. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Dr Who Merchandise Museum
The Dr Who Merchandise Museum, in South Yorkshire just north of Doncaster, is private Museum so you need to book to go and see it.Owner David Howe says there is plenty of parking space, and you can email [email protected] to arrange a visit and get details. It runs occasional 'Open Days' where several fans all come at the same time,with a Dr Who guest present to chat and sign pictures. The last one was with Daphne Ashbrook. Check the museum's Facebook page for details of these. Photo: David Howe