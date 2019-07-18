There's still time to sign up for Sheffield's High Street Musical
Disney hit, High Street Musical, is to be revived in Sheffield, courtesy of arts and theatre complex The Montgomery.
There is still time to get involved in the theatre project, that runs from
July 29 to August 10, culminating in a full scale production of the exuberant show on August 9 and 10.
Places are for 11 to 18-year-olds, who can immerse themselves in a creative adventure with the stories of Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High, dealing with first love, friends, and family while balancing their classes, extra-curricular activities - and passion for music and drama.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The cost has been slashed to £150 per participant for two weeks.
For more information and an application form email: info@themontgomery.org.uk