Theatre shows take over Doncaster town centre
Theatre is getting out and about in Doncaster this month with an outdoor performance and the first appearance of a pop-up venue.
Town centre venue Cast is presenting a free outdoor spectacular for the fift h year in a row.
Rise will see giant puppets walk through the streets of Doncaster on September 13 before ending in front of Cast for a finale of giant proportions.
The story will celebrate Doncaster people who have changed the lives of others for the better.
Cast is set to welcome pop-up theatre, Roundabout, to the Market Square from September 19-22. In partnership with theatre company Paines Plough, Roundabout will bring new plays, comedy, music and community events to the town centre.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Highlights include an evening of drag, cabaret and burlesque from top local performers, alongside four new plays exploring adoption, life as a carer, the black British experience and a family-friendly detective adventure.
Local creative organisations also set to take to the stage include b:friend, Doncopolitan, Cre8ive Dance Academy and Hall Cross Academy.
Tickets and details at www.castindoncaster.com