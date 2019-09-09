Theatre magic in Doncaster at Roundabout pop-up theatre
There’s a festival of drama at Doncaster’s pop-up theatre Roundabout from September 19-22.
In On The Other Hand, We're Happy (September 19, 22), a dad meets his adopted daughter for the first time. A few days later he agrees to meet her birth mother and three lives are changed from that moment.
Daughterhood (Septem-ber 20-22) tells the story of two sisters. One stays at home to care for dad and the other sets out to 'make a difference'.
Reunited under their childhood roof, each is deter-mined to let the other know who has done things right.
Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency (September 19-22) is a children’s adventure from one of the writers behind Cbeebies' Rastamouse.
When Dexter's mum is sent to jail for getting mixed up in a jewellery robbery, it's up to Dexter and best friend Winter to prove her innocence.
A Reyt Donny Drag Do (Sept 21) is an evening of fun and frolics featuring leading Doncaster drag and cabaret scene artists.
On Saturday and Sunday afternoon there’s more local talent with showcases from Cre8ive Dance Academy, Daylight Singers, Adams Academy of Dramatic Arts and The Voice Academy.