Theatre events take over Doncaster town centre

Theatre is getting out and about in Doncaster this month with an outdoor performance and the first appearance of a pop-up venue.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:51
Giant puppets will feature in Doncaster outdoor show, Rise

Town centre venue Cast is presenting a free outdoor spectacular for the fift h year in a row.

Rise will see giant puppets walk through the streets of Doncaster on September 13 before ending in front of Cast for a finale of giant proportions.

The story will celebrate Doncaster people who have changed the lives of others for the better.

Cast is set to welcome pop-up theatre, Roundabout, to the Market Square from September 19-22. In partnership with theatre company Paines Plough, Roundabout will bring new plays, comedy, music and community events to the town centre.

Highlights include an evening of drag, cabaret and burlesque from top local performers, alongside four new plays exploring adoption, life as a carer, the black British experience and a family-friendly detective adventure.

Local creative organisations also set to take to the stage include b:friend, Doncopolitan, Cre8ive Dance Academy and Hall Cross Academy.

Tickets and details at www.castindoncaster.com