The Wired celebrate new single Matilda with Tramlines main stage gig
SHEFFIELD indie pop outfit The Wired will celebrate the release of new single Matilda with their biggest gig yet - they open the main stage at sold out Tramlines on Saturday, July 20, 12.30pm.
They share the Saturday main stage line up alongside Courteeners, Johnny Marr, Reverend and The Makers, Miles Kane, She Drew The Gun, Everly Pregnant Brothers and Oddity Road The Wired's last two singles, Stay Here and Better Man, received radio airplay and support from the likes of Huw Stephens on Radio 1, Radio X, BBC Radio Wales and Amazing Radio..
They have also been championed by Christian Carlisle, who presents BBC Introducing on Radio Sheffield.
The Wired - Caleb Smelt (vocals/guitar), Rich May (bass), Nat Harris (guitar) and Curt Russell (drums) - now release their most infectious pop-driven single to date.
Matilda, released via T-Rox Records on Friday, July 19 and be available on all digital platforms, is drenched in delay glossed guitars, hooky chorus’ and glorious basslines.
It was recorded at Rokstone Studios with Ivor Novello nominated producer Tim Laws, whose back-catalogue boasts artists ranging from Stevie Wonder, Lighthouse Family and Gabrielle.The Wired have previously played several shows across the UK, as well as stages at Leeds Festival, Great Escape, Sound City and Tramlines.Now they are about to embark on a busy summer schedule after sold out shows in their home city.They will be touring the country, including other festival main stage slots.Frontman Caleb said: "In May we played a sold out 250 capacity Leadmill show in Sheffield.
"Over the summer we are playing across the UK as well as a huge show at Tramlines on the main stage and another huge main stage slot at Y Not Festival.
"This is our best line up yet. It feels like we are a new band and firing out some great new singles.
