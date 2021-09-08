The Who frontman Roger Daltrey announces solo UK tour

Roger Daltrey will bring an evening of Who classics, rarities, and solo hits to 12 UK cities towards the end of 2021 as he announces his Who Was I? tour.

As frontman of The Who, one of two remaining founding members of the British rock institution and perhaps the most exciting live bands of all time, Roger is rightly recognised as one of the great vocalists.

The show, which will comprise a unique mix of music and conversation, is built around Roger’s musical journey and will feature a Q and A.

Speaking about the tour, Roger said: “The truth is singers need to sing, use it or lose it.

“Throughout my life, I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Johnson to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains.

“On this tour, I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises.

“I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”

He added: “It's important to get our road crew working again - without these guys, the halls would go silent.”

“It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is, and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!”

Unfortunately, there is no date lined up for Sheffield, but a list of other venues can be found below:

November 7 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

November 9 - Manchester O2 Apollo

November 11 - Nottingham RCH

November 15 - London The Palladium

November 17 - Brighton Centre

November 19 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November 21 - Oxford New Theatre

November 24 - Glasgow Armadillo

November 26 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

November 29 - Liverpool Empire

December 1 - Portsmouth Guildhall

December 2 - Bournemouth International Centre