Boy band fans are invited to relight the fire and join a non-stop 1990s nostalgia concert at Sheffield’s City Hall.

The Ultimate Boyband Party Show will be re-enacting chart-topping hits from Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, to Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more during an exciting, new, extravaganza of a tour coming to the Steel City, on Friday, October 13.

Five fabulously, talented performers promise an unparalleled night of non-stop nostalgia when the tour stops off at Sheffield City Hall – so cue the wind machine and get ready to celebrate the 90s.

A show spokesman said: “Grab your friends for a party like no other as you’re taken on a journey of chart topping hits from Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, to Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more.“Featuring over 30 pop classics including One Love, Words, Love Me For A Reason, Bye Bye Bye, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, I Want It That Way, Pray and Relight My Fire, The Ultimate Boyband Party Show is the essential feel-good night out.

“So, what are you waiting for? Pop on your Kangol hat and cargo pants, dust off your glow sticks, and ‘Get On Up’ for an evening you’ll ‘Never Forget’.”

The fab-five’s tour boasts a great light show, super vocals, great dance performances and many of the 90s most popular boy band tunes.

Tickets for the show will be available via venue presale – which is accessible by signing up to the City Hall newsletter – from 10am, on Thursday, February 9, and from general sale, from 10am, on Friday, February 10, via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

