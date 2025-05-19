The Sherlocks: South Yorkshire band hosts surprise signing in Meadowhall today
The Sherlocks have been rising to prominence over the last decade, developing a loyal following and releasing five albums since 2017.
Their latest, titled ‘Everything Must Make Sense’, released only three days ago (May 16) and to celebrate the band have announced they will be making a surprise appearance at Meadowhall in just a few hours.
From 4.30pm today (May 19) they will be at the HMV store inside the shopping centre selling signed albums and meeting fans.
They are travelling down from Leeds for the signing and it is unclear how long they intend to stay in town.
