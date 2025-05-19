The Sherlocks: South Yorkshire band hosts surprise signing in Meadowhall today

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 14:20 BST
One of South Yorkshire’s rising bands are making a surprise trip to Sheffield after their latest album release.

The Sherlocks have been rising to prominence over the last decade, developing a loyal following and releasing five albums since 2017.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The Sherlocks have announced a signing at Meadowhall this afternoon (Photo: The Sherlocks)placeholder image
The Sherlocks have announced a signing at Meadowhall this afternoon (Photo: The Sherlocks) | The Sherlocks

Their latest, titled ‘Everything Must Make Sense’, released only three days ago (May 16) and to celebrate the band have announced they will be making a surprise appearance at Meadowhall in just a few hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From 4.30pm today (May 19) they will be at the HMV store inside the shopping centre selling signed albums and meeting fans.

They are travelling down from Leeds for the signing and it is unclear how long they intend to stay in town.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:AlbumsMeadowhallLeeds
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice