The Irish outfit will be playing a selection of their biggest songs from greatest hits album Tales From The Script - so make sure you bring your best singing voices.

Here’s all your questions answered ahead of the gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Script will be playing some of their biggest hits including 'Hall of Fame' and 'Breakeven' at their Greatest Hits show at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Are there tickets left for The Script’s Greatest Hits tour at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena?

There are still tickets available for the show via the venue’s website, priced from £32.95 for seated tickets or £48.60 for standing tickets.

Who is supporting The Script on the Greatest Hits tour?

The Script are being supported by Ella Henderson, an English singer who signed to Syco Music after appearing on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.

Ella Henderson is supporting The Script on their Greatest Hits tour at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

She’s known for hits such as ‘Hurricane’, ‘Friends’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’.

What are the stage times for The Script in Sheffield?

The approximate running time for the show as listed on the venue’s website is that doors open at 6.30pm; Ella Henderson will be on stage at 7.30pm, and The Script will take to the stage at 8.45pm. There’s a curfew of 11pm.

What is the setlist likely to be for The Script’s Sheffield show?

The setlist is likely to be similar to the set played at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, on Saturday, May 28.

According to Setlist.fm, the band opened with ‘Superheroes’, then played ‘Rain’; ‘We Cry’; ‘I Want It All’; ‘Paint the Town Green’; ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’; ‘Before the Worst’; ‘The Last Time’; ‘If You Could See Me Now’; ‘Nothing’; ‘Never Seen Anything Quite Like You’; ‘Something Unreal’; ‘Science & Faith’; ‘Talk You Down’; ‘For the First Time’; ‘No Good in Goodbye’; ‘Breakeven’; and they closed with ‘Hall of Fame’.

Where can I park for the Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

There is on-site parking at the Utilita Arena; you are recommended to purchase your parking ticket in advance. The car park for the gig will open at 4pm.

The postcode for your Sat-Nav is S9 2DF; if you’re coming from the north then leave the M1 at Junction 34, signed Sheffield A6109 (Meadowhall), and if you’re coming from the south, leave the M1 at Junction 33.

Park & Ride facilities are available from the train station at Meadowhall Shopping Centre and off the Sheffield Parkway (A630).

How can I get to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena if I’m not driving?

If you don’t want to face the hassle of parking, or you want to drink at the gig then luckily the venue is well connected by public transport.

Utilita Arena Sheffield has its own tram stop, which is only a two-minute walk from the venue itself.

Who are The Script?

The Script are an Irish rock band, who formed in 2007 in Dublin.

They are composed of Danny O’Donoghue (lead vox/keyboard); Mark Sheehan (guitar); Glen Power (drums).