The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars head to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars present The Ronnie Scott’s Story can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday November 18

Set amongst the dive bars and jazz joints of London’s Soho, we hear about the desperate hand-to-mouth finances of the early years and the frequent police raids.

We hear how Ronnie's became neutral ground within gang territory, and about their scrapes with gangsters including the Krays who were rumoured to have taken Ronnie and Pete ‘for a little drive’.

Life at Ronnie’s is evocatively reimagined through tales of the club’s past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians to comedians and royalty, but above all, the musicians.

Mixing classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie Scott’s over its incredible sixty-plus years of history, alongside tales of old Soho, miscreant musicians and police raids, this is a unique evening celebrating one of the world's most famous jazz venues, its music, and history.

Fast Show star and character comic Simon Day brings his new show to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The star of the BBC’s the Fast Show, the Simon Day Show, Brian Pern and King Gary performs a night of comedy featuring some of his much-loved Fast Show characters including Billy Bleach, Dave Angel Eco Warrior and Tony Beckton. Simon Day and Friends is on Saturday November 12.

One of the UK’s most enduring theatre double act, Ridiculusmus, bring their latest show Beautiful People to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

In an age where death and grieving are medicalised out of existence, Ridiculusmus, reclaims humankind’s last taboo from imminent eradication in a paper-fine portrait of a timeless trio cursed to eternal life without eternal youth. Beautiful People is written, performed and directed by David Woods and Jon Haynes. It can be seen on Monday November 21.