The Piano: Channel 4's award-winning show comes to Sheffield - watch tonight
Award-winning show The Piano sees presenter Claudia Winkleman and singer-songwriters Mika and Jon Batiste take a travelling piano across the country in a bid to find some of the nation’s top musicians.
And in tonight’s episode, those ivories will be graced by Sheffield’s talent, as camera crews head to the steel city’s train station - with competitors vying for the attention of Mike and Jon to be selected to take part in the series’ final concert.
In total five people will appear on screens across the country on Sunday (April 27) at 9pm, including:
- Harris, a 17-year-old Sheffield Wednesday youth team player who shows his skills off the pitch are as impressive as they are on. Harris impresses the mentors with his modern take on Bill Withers’ Just the Two of Us, while his young cousins steal Claudia’s heart.
- Quinn, 13, from Barnsley who is the first musician to play at Sheffield station. Quinn was an internet sensation at the tender age of six, going viral with his strong Barnsley accent. These days, as well as playing the piano, Quinn is a bellringer at his local church.
- Millie, 24, a primary school teacher from Leeds who showcases her stunning singing voice with a performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire.
- Zak, 18, from Chapeltown, Leeds. Zak performs a classical medley featuring Beethoven and Chopin, with his own composition mixed in. Zak learned to play the piano at Music House, Leeds
- Pearl, 82, from Barnsley. Pearl is a former professional accordion player who travelled the world with her work. Having given up music to care for her mother and her husband, she has rediscovered the piano in recent years and is playing for pleasure for the first time in her life.
While the episode is only just going to broadcast now, it was filmed close to a year ago on the hottest day of 2024.
Thankfully the sweltering heat didn’t give Claudia a bad impression of the city, as she opens the show saying: “This week we are in Sheffield – a couple of facts for you.
“One, there are four trees per person in this city, the highest ratio across the whole of Europe. Another fact: my dad, Barry Winkleman, says it’s the greatest place in the UK.”
