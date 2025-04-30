The Piano: 18-year-old footballer thrilled to feature on Channel 4 show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At only 18, Harris Lihe has already carved out a name for himself, joining the Sheffield Wednesday Youth Team while at the same time becoming a skilled musician who performed at Tramlines last year alongside the Leadmill Studio Orchestra and Pattern and Push - a Yorkshire rap project.
And now his skills have been broadcast to homes across the country as he had the opportunity to appear on Channel 4’s popular show ‘The Piano’.
Though getting to see the final product has taken a lot of patience, as Harris and four other competitors met host Claudia Winkleman to film the episode close to a year ago on the hottest day of 2024.
“It’s been a great experience really,” he told The Star.
“Just getting to work with the crew was really fun.
“When we first filmed it I obviously wanted it to come out the next day, but I just had to carry on with life.
“So seeing it come out was good, lots of friends and family came to show their support.”
The charming teen is used to the pressure of performing, and did his best to enjoy being in front of the cameras - though admits that seeing it on screen was a whole different experience.
He added: “It was not really stressful on the day, but waiting around after is what I found difficult.
“I was more nervous to sit down and watch the recording - but the editing was fantastic, I can't fault them.”
While in the end Harris may have not won the favour of singer-songwriters Mika and Jon Batiste - who chose Zak from Chapeltown, Leeds, to take part in the series’ final concert - he cherished the experience and will not be giving up on his musical ambitions.
“It was actually my parents’ influence that got me into this.
“I was 10 when I first started lessons and I didn’t want to go - I was obviously a kid and just wanted to go out and play football.
“But my parents saw my potential, I used to sing around the house all the time.
“There was already a piano in the house because my mum played, we’re a musical family.
“Now I can’t stop - music’s been a part of my whole life and is one of my passions.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.