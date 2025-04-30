Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage musical prodigy got to share his talent with people across the country after debuting his skill on an award-winning television show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At only 18, Harris Lihe has already carved out a name for himself, joining the Sheffield Wednesday Youth Team while at the same time becoming a skilled musician who performed at Tramlines last year alongside the Leadmill Studio Orchestra and Pattern and Push - a Yorkshire rap project.

And now his skills have been broadcast to homes across the country as he had the opportunity to appear on Channel 4’s popular show ‘The Piano’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though getting to see the final product has taken a lot of patience, as Harris and four other competitors met host Claudia Winkleman to film the episode close to a year ago on the hottest day of 2024.

“It’s been a great experience really,” he told The Star.

“Just getting to work with the crew was really fun.

Teen musician and footballer Harris Lihe got to share his talents on the national stage recently, when being offered an opportunity to compete in the Channel 4 show 'The Piano'. | Becky Payne and Pattern + Push

“When we first filmed it I obviously wanted it to come out the next day, but I just had to carry on with life.

“So seeing it come out was good, lots of friends and family came to show their support.”

The charming teen is used to the pressure of performing, and did his best to enjoy being in front of the cameras - though admits that seeing it on screen was a whole different experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It was not really stressful on the day, but waiting around after is what I found difficult.

“I was more nervous to sit down and watch the recording - but the editing was fantastic, I can't fault them.”

The Piano unearths some talent in Sheffield. Pictured is Harris with Claudia Winkleman | Channel 4

While in the end Harris may have not won the favour of singer-songwriters Mika and Jon Batiste - who chose Zak from Chapeltown, Leeds, to take part in the series’ final concert - he cherished the experience and will not be giving up on his musical ambitions.

“It was actually my parents’ influence that got me into this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was 10 when I first started lessons and I didn’t want to go - I was obviously a kid and just wanted to go out and play football.

“But my parents saw my potential, I used to sing around the house all the time.

“There was already a piano in the house because my mum played, we’re a musical family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I can’t stop - music’s been a part of my whole life and is one of my passions.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.