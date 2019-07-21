The Fringe brings music alive across Sheffield city centre
Although the Tramlines weekend is drawing to a close, the Fringe at Tramlines continued to attract revellers as the sound of music reverberated across Sheffield city centre.
The Fringe, which returned for a second year following a successful launch in 2018, have seen a wide range of acts performing at several venues in the city.
It has been a busy but rather entertaining Sunday for the city folk as they enjoyed some of the highlights brought by The Fringe.
They included outdoor entertainment at The Fringe Stage at Devonshire Green, an 80s/90s disco at The Peace Gardens and Street Performers in Barker's Pool.
Not only that, a traditional funfair was also set up on Fargate and dozens of pubs, clubs and venues across the city featuring bands, DJ's and performers over the Tramlines weekend.
The Fringe was created last year by Sheffield City Council and Sheffield BID with the backing of Tramlines Festival.