Sheffield City Council and Sheffield BID, have created this brand with the backing of Tramlines Festival, allowing revellers easy access to information on the many events happening across the city over the Tramlines weekend.

Highlights include free outdoor entertainment at The Fringe Stage at Devonshire Green, an 80s/90s disco at The Peace Gardens, Street Performers in Barker’s Pool, a traditional funfair on Fargate and dozens of pubs, clubs and venues across the city featuring bands, DJs and performers over the Tramlines weekend.

Jungle Lion

‘The Fringe Stage’ at Devonshire Green has been programmed by Papa Al, of the JuJu Club (originally a Sheffield club night with live music from around the world).

The Fringe Stage will represent the best ‘made in Sheffield’ acts with some international additions.

Highlights on Saturday 20 July include the big, brassy sound of Jungle Lion, the outlandish antics of Latin music lovers Mango Rescue Team and homegrown rap talent from Medley. Sunday is more of a singalong day with artists performing well known tracks.

This will include a 20 strong brass band, The Tin Soldiers and the funk and soulful stylings of Son Montuno and Papa Soul. Sunday is headlined well regarded cover act, Highway Child whilst another highlight will be the One World Choir who are comprised of Sheffield based asylum seekers and refugees.

The Peace Gardens will be completely transformed over the Tramlines weekend and will include licensed bars and food outlets with an 80s/90s disco, a helter skelter, and plenty of deckchairs. There will also be an exciting range of food traders providing the perfect spot to enjoy the Tramlines weekend.

Barker’s Pool will play host to some of the best street entertainers on the UK circuit as Professor Vanessa and The University of Sheffield will once again bring a two day (Friday and Saturday) programme of great street entertainers featuring acts that regularly perform at Covent Gardens and Glastonbury.

This year’s line-up is also supported by Orchard square in includes (amongst others) George Orange from Chicago, The Comedy Waiters and the infamous Granny Turismo. In addition to performing in Barker’s Pool, some entertainers will roam the streets of the city centre, helping to create the unique ‘festival feel’ of Sheffield over the weekend.

Along with the outdoor activities mentioned above, almost every pub, bar and venue across the city will be programming bands, DJs and live acts as they have done since the launch of Tramlines Festival in 2009.

Full details of this including line-ups and set times will be made available via the Fringe website hosted by Exposed Magazine and in the printed Fringe at Tramlines programme, a free publication that will be distributed throughout the city in advance of the event. For more info visit www.exposedmagazine.co.uk/thefringetramlines.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Tramlines is always a fantastic highlight of Sheffield’s social calendar and something we look forward to every year.

“The Fringe at Tramlines will complement the main festival with an exciting programme of free events, taking place throughout the city centre.

“The exciting mix of live music at Devonshire Green, street performers at Barker’s Pool and children’s activities in the Peace Gardens means that everyone will be able to get involved and enjoy the festival.

“It’s great to see so many venues from across the city coming together to take part in this year’s Tramlines weekend, which has so much brilliant music and entertainment on offer.”

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Festival Head of Operations, said: "It's great to build on the progress made in 2018 with the return of The Fringe at Tramlines and I'm very glad that the city centre will be buzzing as ever over the Tramlines weekend. The Fringe at Tramlines branding really helps festival goers to work out what's taking place over the weekend and how they can get involved."