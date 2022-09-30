On Saturday evening, a sell-out crowd packed into the 02 Academy Sheffield to hear The Enemy play their debut album We’ll Live and Die In These Towns in its entirety.

The album We’ll Live and Die In These Towns rocketed to number one when it was released back in 2007 and quickly went platinum after racking up huge sales.

The Coventry rockers got together in 2006 but called it quits just 10 years later, despite having a successful career with three top 10 albums.

The crowd packed in early to see two superb support acts in Wide Eyed Boy and hometown rockers Little Man Tate. Both bands performed great sets, particularly Little Man Tate who had the bumper crowd bouncing to anthemic hits; Sexy in Latin, Man I Hate Your Band and House Party at Boothy’s.

The Enemy came onto stage led out by frontman Tom Clarke in his usual low key, nonchalant way.

The crowd were at fever pitch already when the first few chords of Aggro were played.

Away From Here, Pressure and Had Enough swiftly followed, preceding the smash hit We’ll Live and Die In These Towns which featured some great crowd participation.

The bumper crowd sang each and every word with great gusto.

Feeling under the weather, frontman Tom Clarke announced: “Sheffield, I’ve been dying and feeling like c**p today, you’ve made me feel great, thank you!”

You’re Not Alone, It’s Not Ok and Technodanceaphobic were featured in the middle part of the set, before 40 Days and 40 Nights, This Song and the melodic Happy Birthday Jane rounded off proceedings.

A six-song encore featured classic hits Let Me Know, Be Somebody, Gimme The Sign, Saturday and a raucous reprise of This Song where every fan in the building was bouncing and chanting in unison.