The Damn Truth Announce October 2022 UK Tour and they're coming to Sheffield's o2 Academy in October

The band will also release a new single “Look Innocent” on Friday May 6th.

The Damn Truth are currently on a two-month April through to May tour of Europe. They’ve been touring non-stop since they last toured the UK where they were special guests on King King’s February 2022 UK tour.The tour announcement dovetails with the band’s latest single Look Innocent, which is taken from their critically acclaimed album “Now or Nowhere” released by Spectra Musique/Sony Music. The album, produced by legendary Grammy Award winning record producer, Bob Rock, is available from www.thedamntruth.com

The Damn Truth will be performing at the o2 Academy, Sheffield, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

“We’re looking forward to touring the UK,” says lead singer and guitarist, Lee-la Baum.

The Damn Truth have experienced considerable success at radio airplay in the UK including ten weeks of high rotation for their previous single “This Is Who We Are Now” on Planet Rock and a spot play on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker. The band have also won on several occasions for Tracks of the Week on Classic Rock’s Louder Sound.They have also been championed by the British music press with extensive magazine coverage in Classic Rock, Blues Matters, Guitarist, Powerplay, Guitar Techniques, Record Collector, Fireworks, Blues in Britain, Hard Rock Hell, MNPR and R’N’R Magazine.

“Last time we played the UK was earlier this year when we supported King King on their February tour. We had a fantastic time, and we can’t wait to return for more fun and excitement. UK audiences are the best.”

The Damn Truth is comprised of Lee-La Baum (lead vocals, guitar), Tom Shemer (guitar), PY Letellier (bass) and Dave Traina (drums).“The Damn Truth are a fresh revivalism of the psyche music scene from the mid 60’s,” says Jeff Laufer, editor of the Californian website, Rock Bands of LA. “Critics and fans alike praise their regeneration of the hard rock sound and values.”“Bob Rock found a spirit within the band that he hadn’t experienced for many years,” continues Jeff.

“He saw something special… an artist with burning talent that needed the right direction to break wide open…like lightning in a bottle.”

“The production by the legendary Bob Rock capturing the essence of what the band have without damaging the humanness at its core. The drums thunder, the bass throbs, the guitar alone could wreak havoc to the solar system and the vocals of Lee-La Baum control the storm, a commanding presence over the hurricane.”

– Metal Planet Music

Six tracks on the new album “Now or Nowhere” were produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Metallica, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, The Cult, The Offspring) at Bryan Adams’ recording studio “The Warehouse” in Vancouver.

“Now or Nowhere” chronicles the band as they navigate life, love, and everything else in a world gone seemingly upside down and sideways during the past year they were unable to finish the album with Bob because of COVID-19 restrictions, the band recorded the remaining three songs with help from Juno Award-winning producer Jean Massicotte who mixed “Everything Fades”; and the rest of the mixing was done by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton), Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine), and Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Cranberries).