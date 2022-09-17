Between September 9 and 11, the number of people watching rose by more than 800 per cent in the UK compared with the previous week and according to data published by The Guardian.

And as production has been put on hold following Her Majesty’s death, here is everything we know about Season 5.

Is there a release date for The Crown for Season 5?

Queen Elizabeth II played by Olivia Colman in The Crown.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown season 5 release date is November 2022.

An exact release date hasn't been announced just yet but seeing as it's only a couple of months away, it is likely this will soon be known.

Creator Peter Morgan has made it clear for several years now that he saw the drama unfolding over six seasons and this is still the case.

What is the Plot of The Crown for Season 5?

The Crown with Diana Princess of Wales played by Emma Corrin

In The Crown season 4, the episodes spanned from 1977 to 1990, with season 5 likely to pick up right where it left off.

Though it is known that season 5 appears as if it will be about the controversial era of Diana’s split from Charles and her tragic death and the events which followed.

Season 4 covered 13 years worth of history and as much is not known for the plot for the next season, it's uncertain whether season 5 will be quite so expansive as The Crown's creator Peter Morgan has already stated that he wouldn't want to bring the show right up to present day.

Who will be returning and joining the cast for Season 5?

Queen Elizabeth II played by Olivia Colman

These final two seasons will recast almost all major roles with new actors as the show moves through the different era’s of the Queen’s life and here’s the new cast for season 5 in this final era: