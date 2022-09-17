The Crown season 5: Release date, new cast and plot as it surges in popularity
Netflix’s The Crown has ascended to the top 10 on the streaming platform following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Between September 9 and 11, the number of people watching rose by more than 800 per cent in the UK compared with the previous week and according to data published by The Guardian.
And as production has been put on hold following Her Majesty’s death, here is everything we know about Season 5.
Is there a release date for The Crown for Season 5?
The Crown season 5 release date is November 2022.
An exact release date hasn't been announced just yet but seeing as it's only a couple of months away, it is likely this will soon be known.
Creator Peter Morgan has made it clear for several years now that he saw the drama unfolding over six seasons and this is still the case.
What is the Plot of The Crown for Season 5?
In The Crown season 4, the episodes spanned from 1977 to 1990, with season 5 likely to pick up right where it left off.
Though it is known that season 5 appears as if it will be about the controversial era of Diana’s split from Charles and her tragic death and the events which followed.
Season 4 covered 13 years worth of history and as much is not known for the plot for the next season, it's uncertain whether season 5 will be quite so expansive as The Crown's creator Peter Morgan has already stated that he wouldn't want to bring the show right up to present day.
Who will be returning and joining the cast for Season 5?
These final two seasons will recast almost all major roles with new actors as the show moves through the different era’s of the Queen’s life and here’s the new cast for season 5 in this final era:
Queen Elizabeth will be played by Imelda Staunton, Prince Phillip played by Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Princess Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki and Camilla Parker Bowles played by Olivia Williams.