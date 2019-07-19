The Courteeners make Tramlines 2019 promise ahead of their headline set in Sheffield

Tramlines 2019 has arrived and Sheffield is very excited.

By Dan Windham
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 11:18

Sheffield’s biggest party rolls into town today with more than 70 acts performing over five stages.

Hillsborough Park will play host to some of the biggest music acts around this weekend with performances from Two Door Cinema Club, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Lewis Capaldi to name a few.

Liam Fray in Manchester, England (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

The Courteeners will headline the Main Stage on Saturday with huge hits ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘Are You In Love With A Notion?’ sure to feature.

After a massive homecoming headline show at Heaton Park, Liam Fray is promising the Sheffield crowd a gig to remember.

Liam tweeted: “Saturday will be insane.”

The gates will open today at Hillsborough Park at 3pm and close at 8.30pm.

The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday

There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA

SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Main Stage

Cora Pearl - 3.30pm

Sea Girls - 4.15pm

Circa Waves - 5.15pm

Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm

Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm

The Leadmill Stage

Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm

The Seamonsters - 4.15pm

Easy Life - 5.15pm

Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm

The Futureheads - 8pm

The Library

The Rosadocs - 3.45pm

The Estevans - 4.45pm

Planet - 6pm

Himalays - 7.15pm

Red Rum Club - 8.30pm