The Courteeners make Tramlines 2019 promise ahead of their headline set in Sheffield
Tramlines 2019 has arrived and Sheffield is very excited.
Sheffield’s biggest party rolls into town today with more than 70 acts performing over five stages.
Hillsborough Park will play host to some of the biggest music acts around this weekend with performances from Two Door Cinema Club, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Lewis Capaldi to name a few.
The Courteeners will headline the Main Stage on Saturday with huge hits ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘Are You In Love With A Notion?’ sure to feature.
After a massive homecoming headline show at Heaton Park, Liam Fray is promising the Sheffield crowd a gig to remember.
Liam tweeted: “Saturday will be insane.”
The gates will open today at Hillsborough Park at 3pm and close at 8.30pm.
The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday
There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA
SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Main Stage
Cora Pearl - 3.30pm
Sea Girls - 4.15pm
Circa Waves - 5.15pm
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm
Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm
The Leadmill Stage
Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm
The Seamonsters - 4.15pm
Easy Life - 5.15pm
Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm
The Futureheads - 8pm
The Library
The Rosadocs - 3.45pm
The Estevans - 4.45pm
Planet - 6pm
Himalays - 7.15pm
Red Rum Club - 8.30pm