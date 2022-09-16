It’s safe to say that life is very different now to when The Big Moon released ‘Walking Like We Do’ their follow-up to the stellar debut album, Love In The 4th Dimension. A coming-of-age record with songs that were the perfect soundtrack to a Saturday night as well as those sad songs for Sunday mornings, post-party. Life has changed for all of us since then, and you can’t help but yearn for those familiar moments — step forward The Big Moon to bring the goods, even if the resulting follow up is not just some more of the same.

Jules Jackson spoke to The Star’s Chris Hallam on the latest episode of the Chris Talks Music podcast about Here Is Everything, undoubtedly their most wonderful album yet – and their previous albums are more than delightful in their own right – and she shares her thoughts on how their third LP documents the arrival of a new life in real time, while also giving an insight into the excitement of motherhood, fear, joy — all of the emotions.

Ahead of their show at The Leadmill on Monday, September 19, 2022, Jules gave us a unique glimpse into how her world has changed irrevocably and how this period in her life has filtered into the music being created by the talented quartet for album numero three.

Speaking on the recent single Wide Eyes, Jules had this to say…

“I was desperate to write a really big, happy song. My soul was overflowing with the joy of something but I was too physically and mentally exhausted to actually string words together and define it and make music with it. In late 2021, I met Jessica Winter who came into my life like an angel and helped me turn those jumbled feelings into a song and I think it’s just a mad snapshot of a time when life just felt huge and holy and raw and incredible. I was nursing a five month old baby, I was barely sleeping, I was losing my hair, I was pumping and sweating and crying and lonely and only just about coping, but amongst all that, I felt a burning love and a new kind of happiness. I guess the world felt innocent again. For a while anyway."

The Big Moon return with their third album, Here Is Everything, and will be performing at The Leadmill on Monday, September 19, 2022.

“For me, this song feels so personal but when Soph, Celia and Fern stepped in, it turned into something bigger, and it feels like friendship and promise - we have loved every minute of being back together and doing what we do.

“With this song I get to spend three and a half minutes in that place, and that time, and I’m so glad I have it and I’m so glad I get to share it with people.”

After all they do say that sharing is indeed caring and it only takes a moment listening to Jules talking about this project and how life experiences have interspersed themselves within the content to realise that we’re being given a window into the mindset of the foursome as they navigate unknown plains — spoiler, you’re in for a treat come October 14, 2022, when Here Is Everything is released.

Both a declaration of the breadth of sharing but also a statement of intent, Here Is Everything was conceived during the weight and worry of lockdown in a pandemic. Worlds were turned upside down and inside out. Lives became seismically different, whilst every day a carbon copy of the last. So, whilst Covid pulled the duvet tightly up over our heads, it was also the unlikely backdrop to welcoming new life.

Vocalist Juliette Jackson might have started lockdown teaching fans how to play guitar on Zoom to help pay the rent (including, to her eternal bemusement, one Courtney Love), but she ended it as mother to a super little human being and everything else that newly embraced motherhood brought along with it. We’re given an insight unlike no other, through the ups and downs to the questioning of ones own capabilities and limitations — excitement and fear in equal quantity.

The end result is that of a band that has collectively taken the lead from experiences imparted to deliver Jules’ embryonic song frameworks, stepping forward as one, clearly revelling in an innate, giddy, togetherness and with a clutch of genuinely fantastic tunes — in a nutshell.

The Big Moon gave us a teaser of what to expect with the genuinely enriching, Wide Eyes. A single that reintroduces a band set on having the best time of their lives against the backdrop of continual change, doubt and the unknowns ahead of us. It’s a truly joyous evolution for Celia, Fern, Jules and Soph and next week their fans can experience a teaser of “some oldies, some newies”… and a little more of that Big Moon magic. Can’t wait.

You’ll be able to see The Big Moon at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on Monday, September 19, 2022.

You can book tickets to the show here: https://leadmill.co.uk/event/the-big-moon/

The Big Moon’s third LP, Here Is Everything, will be released on October 14, 2022 via Fiction Records.