Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Dee Dee, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.
The Big Swing, with live music from Nicola Farnon, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.
Maker Talk: The Client Project Silversmith Commission, Millennium Gallery, 1–1.45pm, free, just turn up.
Queering the Home, Evening Talk, Millennium Gallery, 6-7.30pm, £5, please book in advance. Tel. 0114 2782600. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk
Life Drawing, with Flora menager, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 4-6pm, £16. To book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk
Digital Camera Club, Taster Session, with Paula Kirby, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £20. To book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Puss in Boots, Northern Ballet, The Civic theatre, Barnsley, 12pm, 2pm & 5pm, £6. £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk
Tony Stockwell, An Evening of Psychic Mediumship, The Civic Theatre, Rotherham, tkts www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Tony-Stockwell-tickets/artist/1408730
The Audit, (or Iceland, a modern myth), Sheffield Crucible Theatre Studio, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1DA, 7.45pm, £13/11, tel. 0114 2496000, www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Barber Shop Chronicles, Crucible Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk