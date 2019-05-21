Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.
Quiz and Pizza Night, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8pm. Loads of drink related prizes. £2.50 pints of Amstel and True North Ale. 2-4-1 Pizzas all day.
Bingo Evening, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton Brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.
Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.
All Night Requests, with DJ G, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.
Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com
Workshop, Throwing on the Wheel, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, £12. Tel. 0114 2723970.
Dance Class, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe Community Centre, Dyche Lane, S8 8BT. Brand new beginners line dancing 7-8pm £2.50, first class free. Intermediate line dancing 8-11pm £5. Fully qualified instructor. No trainors/stilettos/flip flops please. More info at ajdancesheffield.com
Sequence Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.
Swan Lake, Lyceum Theatre, tickets and info., tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk