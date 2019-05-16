Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Sebastian, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.
Jack T Harper, performing with John Waterson on drums, Montuno, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.
Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Peterloo: the English Uprising a lecture by Dr. Robert Poole (Central Lancs University), Held at the Lecture Theatre. Grayson Building. Birkdale School. Oakholme Road. Sheffield S10 3DH, (use the gate on Ashdell Road), 7.30pm, membership £15 per annum or £5 per lecture new members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.
Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, Edward Carpenter by Suzanne Bingham, 7.45pm, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, S6 4HA, £2 for visitors, tel. 2863017.
Matlock Railway Club, AGM plus Short Films, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900 244 913.
Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, The Ballroom Boys, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £30.20, £28.20 conc. Tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Wallace & Gromit’s Musical Marvels, Buxton Opera House, 6.30pm, tkts £15, £10 child. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
The Fureys, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £22. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
Where There’s a Will, a murderous farce by Ian Hornby, The Playhouse Theatre, Park Street, Wombwell, 7.15pm, tickets tel. 07763986722, www.ticketsource.co.uk/wombwellthespians