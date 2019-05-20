Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, May 20, 2019
Michael Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite?, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.
Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.
Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.
Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.
Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.
Barlborough Ladies Fellowship, (NE Derbyshire), Scenic Britain by Train by Stephen Gay, Barlborough Miners Welfare, California Lane, Barlborough, doors 6.30pm for 7pm start, everyone most welcome.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Major Conrad Kaye’s Pictures of Old Wadsley, Then and Now, A chance to see the paintings of old Wadsley by Major Kaye and photographs of the same locations today, an illustrated talk by Robin Garside, Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm, entrance fee, £3.50 for visitors, £3 for members, (includes refreshments and home made cakes). For up to date information on WALC activities go to: http://www.wadsley-loxley.org/diary.html
The Sheffield Canal, 1819-2019 and its connections, talk by Graham Hague to South Yorkshire Industrial History Society. Kelham Island Museum, 7.30pm, admission £2 for non-members. Enquiries: Derek Bayliss, tel. 0114 2307693.
Drawing Wildlife Up Close, with Carl Flint, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-9pm, £23. To book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk
Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk