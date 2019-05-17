Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, May 17, 2019
Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.
Ruth and Tony Dargan, The Venue Folk Club, St Ann's Church Hall, doors 7.45pm, start 8.15pm, entrance £8. Bar available but you may also bring your own drinks.
Shaun McLoughlin, Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Chris Welch, Ricky Flemming, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.
Live at Maida Vale, Lucid Dreams, The Zedds, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at maida Vale DJs, 10pm-late, free entry.
The Diamond Stars, Queen Set, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.
Coffee Morning, St. Swithins Church hall, Holmesfield, 10-12pm. Cakes, toasted t-cakes, bacon sandwiches. All proceeds will go to Christian Aid projects.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Concert, Waldershelf Singers, 150th Anniversary celebrations, St.Mary's Church, South Road, Walkley, 7pm, tickets £6 on the door, including glass of wine/juice and nibbles.
Bradflix, Bradfield Film Club, Chanter’s Jigge, Colourful performances of music from around Europe and beyond, 7.30pm, £8, www.bradflix.co.uk
Manilow, A Celebration of Barry Manilow, Penistone Paramount, 7.30pm, tkts £22, tel. 01279 431945.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk