Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, May 17, 2019

Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Friday, 17 May, 2019, 13:53
Ruth and Tony Dargan, The Venue Folk Club, St Ann's Church Hall, doors 7.45pm, start 8.15pm, entrance £8. Bar available but you may also bring your own drinks.

Shaun McLoughlin, Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Chris Welch, Ricky Flemming, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, Lucid Dreams, The Zedds, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at maida Vale DJs, 10pm-late, free entry.

The Diamond Stars, Queen Set, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

Coffee Morning, St. Swithins Church hall, Holmesfield, 10-12pm. Cakes, toasted t-cakes, bacon sandwiches. All proceeds will go to Christian Aid projects.

Concert, Waldershelf Singers, 150th Anniversary celebrations, St.Mary's Church, South Road, Walkley, 7pm, tickets £6 on the door, including glass of wine/juice and nibbles.

Bradflix, Bradfield Film Club, Chanter’s Jigge, Colourful performances of music from around Europe and beyond, 7.30pm, £8, www.bradflix.co.uk

Manilow, A Celebration of Barry Manilow, Penistone Paramount, 7.30pm, tkts £22, tel. 01279 431945.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk