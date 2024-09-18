Techno legends The Black Dog unveil pioneering live coding system at Sheffield festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield-based techno legends The Black Dog are set to unveil a new 'live coding' system for composing and playing music in a special public masterclass and performance as part of the University of Sheffield’s Festival of the Mind.

In what is thought to be an industry first, The Black Dog are also simultaneously releasing selected tracks from their new EP ‘Seclusion’ as program code on the University’s website. This will allow musicians and hobbyists to use the code to create their own remixes of the EP or even new music entirely.

The music coding software developed for the workshop is the creation of Dr Sam Aaron, the author of the Sonic Pi live coding system, and Professor Guy Brown of the University’s School of Computer Science. Working closely with The Black Dog, Dr Aaron and Professor Brown have designed a system that is as widely accessible as possible, and runs in a web browser so that no software download is required. Backed by a wider team from the University’s School of Music led by Professor Nicola Dibben, the system has also been designed as an educational tool to boost engagement in computer science through music.

The Black Dog, formed in 1989, are famed for their influential albums ‘Bytes’ and ‘Spanners’ and have released records on major indie labels such as Warp Records and Soma Recordings. In preparation for the 21st September masterclass, The Black Dog have curated a unique collection of techno sound samples and software synthesisers to be used by members of the public.

The two-part Festival of the Mind 2024 event will begin with a workshop where participants will learn how to create music using the live coding system, with tips from The Black Dog. They will then learn how what they have created can be weaved together to create a full track. Once they have the basics, participants will pair up and compose their own music. Throughout the workshop, The Black Dog will be on hand to share their experience and help guide the new musicians. The session is designed in a way that no prior coding knowledge is required, with everything taught from scratch.

Workshop materials will be made available throughout and after the Festival via an interactive live coding exhibit on the University’s website, providing an enduring resource for creative coding.

The masterclass, held in the University’s state-of-the-art Diamond building, will be followed by a free public performance in the Festival of the Mind’s Spiegeltent in Sheffield city centre’s Barker’s Pool. The one of a kind performance will be accompanied by responsive visuals courtesy of Sheffield’s Human Studio, which specialises in immersive digital experiences.

Dr Sam Aaron, an internationally-renowned live coding performer and public speaker who is a Visiting Researcher in Music Technology at the University of Sheffield, said:

“One of the core goals of my work on live coding software has been to lower the many barriers of entry for creative experiences with code. Sonic Pi delivered on this goal, enabling schools to engage the next generation of coders with core computing concepts through meaningful artistic expression.

“This project continues that mission and lowers the barriers even further - making the code even more accessible whilst maintaining artistic expressivity. It’s been incredible to see what The Black Dog have created with the software and I’m so excited to see how their work can help communicate the powerful expressive potential of code to the world.”

Guy Brown, a Professor of Computer Science at the University of Sheffield, said: “I’m very excited to be working with The Black Dog on this project. Our aim is to make tools for music creation widely accessible, and to demonstrate that computer programming can be an immensely creative activity. Anyone can learn to write music by writing program code, and in the process learn fundamentals of programming and problem solving that are useful in so many other ways.”

Nicola Dibben, a Professor in Music at the University of Sheffield, said: “This project is an example of how computational creativity - using computers to make music and other arts - is transforming music making and engagement.”

Richard Dust, from The Black Dog, said: "Technology has always been a key component in our music, and we're always looking to try new tools and working methods to spark creativity. At first glance, this project aims to introduce coding concepts in a fun and informative way.

“Yet, this simplicity and immediacy reveals the versatility of using code as a tool for composing and experimenting with music and sound design. For us, if a new piece of technology helps drive that creativity, then it's a success."

The free Workshop is fully booked, but those keen to attend can join the waiting list here. The performance will take place on 21 September at 5.30pm in the Spiegeltent. While the event is free and attendees don’t need to book, they are advised to arrive early to secure a place.

The University’s Festival of the Mind will see the city’s cultural, creative and digital industries collaborate with some of the city’s brightest academic minds to bring their research to life in exciting, entertaining and innovative ways. The biennial festival, established in 2012 and since attracting over 150,000 visitors to Sheffield city centre, runs from 19 - 29 September. The full festival programme can be found on the Festival website: www.sheffield.ac.uk/fotm