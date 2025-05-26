Is Taylor Swift going to announe a new Taylor's Version tonight?

Rumours continue ahead of the 2025 American Music Awards of a big announcement.

Many believe it is set to be Taylor Swift announcing the release of Reputations (Taylor's Version.)

Is history correct, as we look back at other moments she announced or surprise released albums?

The 2025 American Music Awards takes place later this evening and much talk is around Taylor Swift.

The most awarded performer in AMAs history, the singer looks to extend her trophy haul at this evening's ceremony - but that's not what has fans talking.

Instead, there have been whispers that Swift could use the event for a major announcement, and many think it's the announcement for Reputation (Taylor's Version.)

History has shown the pop superstar has used high profile events to announce new works - so let's take a look at some of the previous times Taylor Swift has announced a new album - or dropped one out the blue.

When has Taylor Swift announced her albums previously?

Midnights – August 28, 2022

The MTV Video Music Awards became the unlikely stage for a monumental reveal. As Swift accepted the coveted Video of the Year award for her epic All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), she deftly pivoted.

Her speech, initially a gracious thank you, concluded with the jaw-dropping line: "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight."

The collective gasp heard across the internet was palpable. No one saw a new album coming; the entire fandom was primed for a "Taylor's Version" re-recording. This was a direct, unapologetic power move that immediately dominated headlines.

The Tortured Poets Department – February 4, 2024

The Grammy Awards, the industry's most prestigious night, bore witness to Swift's next grand announcement. After securing Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she stepped to the podium, her words dripping with a calculated playfulness. "This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that," she began.

“My brand new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go post the cover right now back stage."

Most assumed Reputation (Taylor's Version) was imminent, but Swift delivered an entirely unexpected body of work.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) – May 5, 2023

During the initial US leg of her monumental Eras Tour, Swift chose a particularly poignant moment. In Nashville, her musical home, amidst the spectacle of her show, she unveiled the news fans had yearned for.

The album cover and release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) appeared on the massive screens, sending shockwaves through the stadium.

It was a deeply personal reveal, shared first with the most dedicated among her fanbase.

1989 (Taylor's Version) – August 9, 2023

The final night of the initial US leg of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles was primed for a crescendo. For weeks, fans had meticulously hunted for 1989 Easter eggs embedded throughout her performances.

Swift delivered in spectacular fashion. As the crowd roared, the 1989 (Taylor's Version) album art and release date materialized on screen, cementing the concert as not just a performance, but a historical fan event.

Folklore – July 23, 2020

The world was reeling from the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the music industry was in flux. Swift, without a single pre-announcement or teaser, dropped Folklore less than 24 hours after she revealed its existence on social media.

"Most of the things I had planned for this summer didn’t end up happening," she wrote, referring to canceled plans.

"But there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Tonight at midnight, I’ll be putting out my entire brand new album..."

Evermore – December 10, 2020

Just five months after Folklore's unexpected arrival, Swift did it again.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she announced, revealing Evermore with less than a day's notice.

Do you think Taylor Swift Will announce a new album at the American Music Awards? What was tour favorite announcement or drop? Let us know below.