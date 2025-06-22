Take a first look at Sheffield Parkway's refurbished Buzz Bingo club

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A major bingo club has undergone a complete refurbishment and is almost ready to welcome players back.

Bingo is one of the UK’s most popular games, constantly drawing in players of all ages.

And now one of Sheffield’s biggest bingo halls has undergone a complete refurbishment

Buzz Bingo, just off the Sheffield Parkway, will reopen on Saturday, June 28, debuting the new makeover.

Refurbishments include a reimagined main hall with 12-metre screen, new player lounge for relaxed games and an updated bar area.

General manager Steve Edward: “The new club will be one of the best bingo clubs in the country, as we’re so proud to have it here in the steel city. Parkway first opened in 1994 and this refurbishment will upgrade our entertainment experience into some more immersive.

“This is not just a refurbishment this is the future of bingo.

“Our team at the venue have had tons of input in the design such as choosing the bar name and the wall murals featuring iconic Sheffield landmarks and cultural moments that our customers know and love.”

The Buzz Bingo on Sheffield Parkway has undergone a major refurbishment.

