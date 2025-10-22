Sunjay - One of the UK's most exciting acoustic artists at Cafe 9, Sheffield
Sunjay is one of the UK’s most exciting acoustic artists. With a voice that’s rich and soulful, guitar playing that’s simply mesmerising, and a natural ability to connect with audiences, his live performances are unforgettable.
Fresh from his first-ever international tour in the Czech Republic, Sunjay returns to UK stages this autumn, for a series of highly anticipated shows. Bringing his signature mix of foot-stomping blues, intricate, heartfelt ballads and his signature onstage wit, Sunjay creates an atmosphere that leaves audiences spellbound.
November 21 Cafe 9, 8 Nether Edge, Sheffield: S7 1RU. Doors: 19:00. Tickets: £16.50. Contact Email: [email protected]