Summer picnic on the green at a Sheffield club to raise money for charity
A picnic on the green at a Sheffield club will raise money for the Children’s Hospital Charity.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:32 pm
The event is at Crookes Club, Mulehouse Road, on August 30 and features outdoor performances by Unite the Union Brass Band, ArrowSmith and Thompson and The Shimmy Shimmy dance school.
Starting at noon, visitors can bring their own picnics and either book a garden bench or a spot on the green.
Call the club on 0114 266 0114, email [email protected] or contact Maurice Champeau, general manager on 07928294828.