Stunning show celebrating the music of Meat Loaf comes to Sheffield in October 2022

The music world was saddened in January following the sudden death of the Bat Out Of Hell singer but Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love pledges to continue bringing Meat Loaf’s incredible music to fans.

Featuring Lorraine Crosby, who famously duetted with Meat Loaf on the original recording of the iconic I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), you can see this stunning live show at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday October 27.

Steve Steinman is in his 30th year of touring the music of Meat Loaf and he said he is excited to be bringing Anything For Love to life.

Steve Steinman with mic - Photos by Luke Wade.

Steve said: “The music of Meat Loaf is very special to me. We were all saddened by his sudden death but he left a legacy that will live on forever through his music.

“He was an incredibly talented musician and performer and I feel honoured that I get to celebrate that with my show.

“This is a celebration of Meat Loaf and the amazing songs he brought to the world. I can’t wait to get on stage and perform these hits and to have the beautifully talented Lorraine Crosby joining me really is the icing on the cake.”

Lorraine added: “I can’t think of a better person who can do Meat Loaf’s epic songs justice than Steve.

“I’m really excited to be part of such an incredible show, I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal.”

Accompanying Steve and Lorraine will be the Bad For Good Rock Orchestra as they perform hit after hit including Anything for Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and many more.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring, said: “Anything For Love is an exciting show celebrating the music of one of the most talented singer-songwriters of our time.

“We are looking forward to working with Steve to present some very special shows.”