Students of WaterBear to share the stage with UK music icons during Freshers Week 2024

WaterBear, the Sheffield-based music college, is gearing up for its highly anticipated Freshers Week (17-20 September), to kick off the new term and welcome new and current students alike.

Headlining the college’s live music fresher events, are major UK artists Wargasm, Window Kid and Girli.

WaterBear is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of music industry talent and is offering invaluable support slot opportunities to new and existing students, providing real-world experiences and opportunities for career growth.

Events throughout the week include:

Tuesday, 17th September @ Corporation – Wargasm

There will be an intense night of electronic rock/nu metal/post-hardcore with the dynamic duo Wargasm. Having spent the last few years touring with major acts like Neck Deep and Limp Bizkit, Wargasm has built a formidable reputation. Their new single "70% Dead”, featuring Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, is making waves, and their live performance is sure to be a high-octane experience.

Two support slots are open for WaterBear students ready to rock alongside these trailblazers.

Wednesday, 18th September @ Corporation – Girli

Kicking off the week at Corporation, the fiercely unique Girli will take the stage. Known for her outspoken approach to pop music, Girli has cultivated a dedicated online fan base and received acclaim from i-D, Vogue, Dazed, Notion, and Wonderland. Her music blends future pop, electronic cyber-noise, and a rebellious punk spirit with empowering girl power messages.

WaterBear students will also have the opportunity to perform, with two support slots available for this electrifying opening night.

Thursday, 19th September @ Corporation – Window Kid

Closing out the week with a bang, Window Kidwill bring his infectiously fun style to Corporation. As a rising star in the UK MC scene, Window Kid has become known for his lively personality and class clown attitude, all while showcasing immense talent. Having toured extensively over the past year, he has cemented his place as a beloved voice in the grime and dubstep communities.

The night will also feature performances from a stellar lineup of current WaterBear students including Arc, Jay Hargreaves, Jonny Hiley, Kid-Blu3, Lingz, Opium and Skade.

One other lucky WaterBear student will have the chance to join this incredible lineup.

Jodie Amos, Head of Events at WaterBear explains: “We're really looking forward to WaterBear's Freshers week 2024. We have incredible performance opportunities in Sheffield for our musicians to support the likes of Girli, Wargasm, and Window Kid. We're very excited to meet our new freshers’ musicians, and even more excited to see them play!”

To find out more about WaterBear Freshers Week visit: https://waterbear.org.uk/freshers/waterbear-freshers-week-2024/

WaterBear– The College of Music blends professional music experience with innovative education. Our mission is to nurture musicians and artists, building sustainable careers. WaterBear supports a global community of independent musicians, offering BA (Hons) and Master’s courses both on-site, in Brighton & Sheffield, and online, all validated by Falmouth University.

Offering Freshers Week support slots alongside some of the biggest names in the British music scene is just one of the ways we work to provide WaterBear students with valuable industry experience. WaterBear cooperates with big-name industry partners, including festivals and record labels, in order to provide career-development opportunities year-round.

Musicians keen to find out more about courses at WaterBear, or to enrol, can visit: