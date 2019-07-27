Strongman Eddie Hall lifts details as Millmoor reopens for Official Strongman Games European Championships
STRONGMAN superstar Eddie ‘The Beast’ Hall is coming to South Yorkshire to help find the next big thing – with Millmoor set to reopen for the Official Strongman Games European Championships.
The retired former World’s Strongest Man and the face of strongman – who is now set for a Hollywood film and TV career – will meet fans as a special guest and pundit at the Giants Live event.
It will be held at the former Rotherham United ground on Sunday, August 4, from 10am.
BUY TICKETS: Tickets on the door, subject to availability, will be £10 adult, £5 under-12s and can also be bought in advance from SIV tickets online, subject to admin fees – CLICK HERE.
The strongman competition will be the first major public event at the stadium since the Millers left the ground 11 years ago and they now play across the road at their New York Stadium ground.
Dozens of budding strongmen and women will compete in five key events – deadlift, log press, yoke, forward hold and sack loading race.
The top three in each category will earn their invite to the Official Strongman Games: World ChampionshipsTop 3 in each category will earn their invite to the Official Strongman Games: World Championships
Eddie, aged 31, famously beat Game Of Throne’s giant Thor to become World’s Strongest Man 2017 after setting the deadlift world record when he lifted a knee-crunching half a tonne – 500kg, or 79st – at the European Championships at Leeds First Direct Arena.
He is now a leading figure and pundit in the Giants Live organisation, run by Colin Bryce and Darren Sadler, which organises arena events and the official World’s Strongest Man tournament, which is a festive fortnight TV highlight watched by millions over Christmas and the New Year.
Eddie has been working on projects with he likes of his good pal Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Hollywood.
He said of the Official Strongman Games European Championships coming to Rotherham for the first time: “This is going to be an amazing weekend. We'll be crowning no less than eight European champions – men and women – as well as the amateur open class winner.”
Men’s Categories:OpenUnder 105kg Europe's Strongest ManUnder 90kg Europe's Strongest Man• Under 80kg Europe's Strongest ManMasters Europe's Strongest ManWomen’s Categories:Europe's Strongest Woman (Open)Under 82kg Europe's Strongest WomanUnder 64kg Europe's Strongest Woman Masters Europe's Strongest WomanLINKS:For Official Strongman Games European Championships details – CLICK HERE.
Facebook: @OfficialStrongmanWSM
Instagram: @officialstrongman_
Twitter: @offstrongman