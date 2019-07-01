Strictly TV star Joanne Clifton joins Sheffield Lyceum Theatre pantomime cast
Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes have announced that Strictly Come Dancing favourite Joanne Clifton will be joining the cast for this year’s Lyceum pantomime, Cinderella.
Joanne, best known for her time on Strictly, has most recently been seen in productions such as Flashdance and Rocky Horror Show at the Lyceum and is currently brushing up her magic to play the Fairy in this year’s panto.
Ben Thornton (People Just Do Nothing) plays Dandini, Evelyn Hoskins (This Is My Family, Sheffield Lyceum and UK tour) is Cinderella and Oliver Watton (Wicked, West End) is Prince Charming. They head to the ball alongside Phil Gallagher (CBeebies’ Mister Maker) as Buttons, plus Lyceum legend Damian Williams and Matt Daines (The Go Go Go Show), as the Ugly Sisters.
The show will once again be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by the same team who brought Peter Pan to the Lyceum last year. Paul promised: “Expect big laughs, bigger costumes and spectacular special effects in our most dazzling panto yet!”
Tickets are on sale from Sheffield Theatres in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.