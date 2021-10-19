Stormzy announces rescheduled Sheffield date for ‘Heavy is The Head’ tour - how to get tickets

The superstar’s impassioned and devoted fan base will finally have chance to see the multi-award-winning performer at the Utilita Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022.

This comes after the previous dates of September 16 2020 and April 21 2021 were postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns.

Three years on from the release of his first album H.I.T.H, which symbolised the evolution of the Croydon MC and his meteoric rise to rap supremacy, Stormzy will be taking to the stage to perform his latest album Heavy is The Head which has received critical acclaim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormzy performing at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire