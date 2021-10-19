Stormzy announces rescheduled Sheffield date for ‘Heavy is The Head’ tour - how to get tickets
British rapper Stormzy has announced a rescheduled performance in Sheffield as part of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ UK tour.
The superstar’s impassioned and devoted fan base will finally have chance to see the multi-award-winning performer at the Utilita Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022.
This comes after the previous dates of September 16 2020 and April 21 2021 were postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns.
Three years on from the release of his first album H.I.T.H, which symbolised the evolution of the Croydon MC and his meteoric rise to rap supremacy, Stormzy will be taking to the stage to perform his latest album Heavy is The Head which has received critical acclaim.
Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets for Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head tour as original tickets will remain valid for the new rescheduled dates of Friday 18 March 2022. Limited tickets are available now via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.