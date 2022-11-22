Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Cinderella cast take a break from rehearsals to visit Scarborough Boyes Santa’s grotto

The Cinderella cast at Boyes grotto

Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman headed to the town’s Boyes department store to get a sneak preview of the famous grotto, which opened to the public on Saturday.

Boyes are the sponsors of this Christmas show, which can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday December 2 to Saturday December 31.

Boyes’ equally famous window will be unveiled on Thursday December 17 and will have a Cinderella theme.

The five actors are directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane’s new version of the classic story, which also features music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. The assistant choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.

Nick’s adaptation of the fairytale will be anything but conventional. His previous productions for the Stphen Joseph include Treasure Island, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, the Snow Queen and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol.

If ever a young girl needed a break, it’s Cinderella. She never gets a day off. She sleeps in the cellar and her clothes have more holes than clothes. And what of her dreams of freedom and adventure? Well, they’re just dreams.Until one night…A trainee fairy with a wonky wand turns up at the wrong house, utterly lost and eager to please.

Next thing you know, she’s turning rodents into horses, lizards into servants and shoes into glass. Hang on, glass shoes!? Whose side is she on?!But Cinders has the chance to be the belle of the ball… as long as she’s back before midnight. Will she get the adventure she’s always dreamed of? Or will her sisters spoil the perfect Christmas party?

Sammy the Shoemaker's Impossible Day is the theatre’s annual Christmas show for under six year olds. It is full of songs, silliness and festive fun as Sammy finds himself snowed under with orders for wacky shoes.

