Step on stage with Sheffield drama group Stannington Players
Stannington Players are looking for enthusiastic people of all ages to join their successful amateur theatre group.
The group are holding an open evening on Monday, July 29 from 7.15pm at The Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, S6 4DB.
This is a chance to meet the group, see their facilities and have a relaxed chat about getting involved.
Help is needed in a variety of roles including actors, lighting and sound technicians, backstage including props and costumes, and front of house staff.
The group’s next play is Trivial Pursuits, a comedy by Frank Vickery. It is currently in rehearsal and is being performed from September 5 to 9. Tickets are available from 07547 224057.
After that the group will start rehearsing for its annual panto – a Christmas favourite in Stannington featuring members of the Players and dancers from the B M Myers School of Theatre Dance.
Auditions will be held in September.
For more information about the open evening, the group or its productions, email ContactUs@stanningtonplayers.org.uk
Follow the group on Facebook: @Stannington.Players