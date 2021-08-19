Stellar lineup of art workshops announced for Sheffield’s Festival On The Square

Festival On The Square, the brand new immersive festival celebrating what Sheffield has to offer on the art, cinema and theatre scene, has unveiled its free to attend art workshops schedule.

Activities will include a live art demonstration seeing the creation of an original large scale piece of art, exhibitions from local galleries and artists such as Burton Street Gallery, BUBBA 2000, and Rose Murphy, art creation workshops spanning various mediums and a dedicated mural space for visitors and tourists to leave their mark.

The event will be delivered by Tom Lord of hospitality consultancy BarCraft and Justin Rowntree from SweetSpot Hospitality, supported by Events Collective and thanks to a grant from the Sheffield City Council COVID19 Economic Recovery Fund.

Rationale Arts will be hosting a street, break & contemporary dance workshop through the presentation and the provision of workshops in dance, music and theatre.

Tom Lord said: “We are looking forward to bringing to Sheffield a festival that focuses on theatre, the arts and cinema, all of which showcase the very best of what Sheffield has to offer.

“There’s a broad range of free workshops for people to get involved with, which include inclusive art, storytelling, poetry and even a circus skills workshop; there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The workshop schedule, which commenced on Monday, August 16 and ends, on Sunday, August 29, will include two afternoon sessions everyday with activities including inclusive art, live street art masterclass, learning card tricks, expression through art workshop, poetry, storytelling, street, break & contemporary dance, a circus skills workshop, create your own tote and Arabic calligraphy plus mindfulness through art.

Rationale Arts aims to promote inclusivity and positive appreciation of the arts.

The bitesize workshops hosted by the group combine easy to learn and super-fun dance moves with a subtle theme of mindfulness throughout, celebrating how the body moves.

Visitors at the event will be treated to a circus skills workshop by Green Top Circus.

Greentop is the North's leading circus centre, with a mission to promote excellent circus that inspires young people, strengthens communities and develops artists.

Everyone is welcome to find their inner circus performer and try their talents at juggling, diablo, poi and more.

Festival on The Square has been made possible by funding from Sheffield City Council as part of the Summer in The Outdoor City project and the Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund.

The aim of the Summer in The Outdoor City project is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Sheffield’s beautiful green outdoor space while celebrating the city’s strong independent scene.

Festival on The Square is just one of the many events involved in the project; other offerings include art trails, outdoor theatre, sporting events and music festivals.