Steel City Choristers sing in former Steel Works

Sheffield’s Steel City Choristers sang at Magna Science Adventure Centre for the Get up to Speed with STEM (GUTS) event that inspired 4,500 school children about the world of work on Wednesday, March 29.

The Steel City Choristers

Visitors were entertained with music celebrating the beauty of nature that created a space to wonder and reflect on the role of technology and innovation as a force for good in the world.

The day before, a few intrepid choristers had fun with a photo shoot at the former Steel Works in Rotherham. John Barber, CEO of the Work-wise Foundation who delivers GUTS said: “It was a huge pleasure and delight to welcome back Steel City Choristers to Get up to Speed 2023. The aim is to inspire and excite young people about the great companies, innovations, technology, engineering and career

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

opportunities in the region.

Most Popular

The choir bring the serenity of choral music into the heart of the day and are a

great example of what can be achieved when you bring younger and older

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad