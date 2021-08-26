State of the art Sheffield venue to host digital art night

Duality Bar on Devonshire Street will open its doors to punters seeking a night of cocktails and culture.

The cutting-edge venue is an immersive audio-visual experience with a focus on bespoke 360-degree projections.

Organised by Dan Rowan-Smith, a recent finalist in the Touch Designer International Championships – a real time graphics programming competition, the exhibition will showcase digital illustration, animation and graphic design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poster promoting the digital art night

Dan hopes the art night will help to build a network of digital creatives and said: “Sheffield is full of talented artists. Turning these individuals into a cohesive community will help put the city on the map as a cultural hub.”

He added the virtual exhibition is the first of its kind.