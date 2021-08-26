State of the art Sheffield venue to host digital art night
A city centre venue is hosting a digital art night to promote up-and-coming artists.
Duality Bar on Devonshire Street will open its doors to punters seeking a night of cocktails and culture.
The cutting-edge venue is an immersive audio-visual experience with a focus on bespoke 360-degree projections.
Organised by Dan Rowan-Smith, a recent finalist in the Touch Designer International Championships – a real time graphics programming competition, the exhibition will showcase digital illustration, animation and graphic design.
Dan hopes the art night will help to build a network of digital creatives and said: “Sheffield is full of talented artists. Turning these individuals into a cohesive community will help put the city on the map as a cultural hub.”
He added the virtual exhibition is the first of its kind.
From 5pm, customers are invited to visit Duality, browsing art and enjoying a handpicked cocktail menu, combining hospitality with a gallery experience. For details [email protected]