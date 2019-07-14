Stand-up Charmian Hughes talks about life as a 'What-Not' in Buxton Fringe comedy show
In a world buzzing with the phrase ‘self-identification’, we’ve never been so free to become who we were meant to be.
But if you don’t know what you were to start with, can you know where you are going? If you don’t know the name for the thing you want, can you ever get it?
Relax! Now you can identify as a What-Not; the word for people there isn’t a word for. It’s also the title of Charmian Hughes’ comedy show at the Buxton Festival Fringe.
Charmian said: “Through a series of accidents and coincidences, I was born German to an English family, brought up a strict Catholic when they were vaguely C of E and was an only child yet had five siblings.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“If that sounds like the clue to the riddle ‘What am I?’, the answer is I am a What-Not.’’
She appears at the Green Man Gallery, Buxton on July 20 and 21. Box office: www.buxtonfringe.org.uk