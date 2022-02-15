St Matthew's Church on Carver Street, Sheffield, to host a fundraising concert in late-February

Enjoy a night of live music by the talented band, Montage, in aid of the Regenerate project.

By Christopher Hallam
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:14 pm

The city centre church is hosting its next fundraising event on Friday, February 25, as part of its efforts to pay for much needed work as part of the Regenerate project at St. Matthew’s, Carver Street.

A night of entertainment is on the cards, alongside live music performed by the ‘magnificent and talented’ band, Montage.

General tickets are £20 and student tickets are £10. A ticket includes a free glass of wine and plenty of cheese! The event begins at 7:30 pm, with live music starting at 8:00 pm. Please come and help us improve the facilities, enhance and beautify the church building.

The Montage – Regenerate Fundraising Concert takes place on Friday, February 25, at 7:30pm.

If you are unable to attend, you can still contribute towards St Matthew’s ‘Regenerate’ campaign by buying a ticket or donating through this link.

For more information about the Regenerate campaign, click here.

