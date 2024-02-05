Squeeze extend tour dates to include Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Glenn Tilbrook and the rest of the band play Halifax's Victoria Theatre later this year

With a half-century distinguished by some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop made during the rock and roll era, Squeeze will be performing an impressive list of hits, rare gems from their extensive back catalogue along with a few surprises.

They will be joined by special guest Badly Drawn Boy.New dates for the celebratory tour now include the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Sunday November 17.Squeeze are one of rock’s vital institutions, a band that carved out a distinctive place in the pop firmament with their vibrantly melodic, perceptive songs.

Those songs were written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the composers who have remained at the heart of Squeeze since its inception.

The 1970s and 80s brought hits Up the Junction, Cool for Cats, Another Nail in My Heart, Hourglass and ‘Tempted.

They led critics to label Difford and Tilbrook the “next Lennon and McCartney”.

Squeeze in the 1990s delivered exquisitely crafted records – Play, Some Fantastic Place, Ridiculous and ‘Domino.

Reuniting in 2007 after solo careers, the ensuing decades have found Squeeze continuing to build their formidable body of work, with the release of the vigorous comeback albums Cradle to the Grave and the Knowledge.

Squeeze have stayed on the road through the early 2020s, taking time to record the Food for Though charity EP raising foods and funds for food banks.

With Difford and Tilbrook joined by bassist Owen Biddle, guitarist Melvin Duffy, percussionist Steve Smith, keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson - the sound and spirit of Squeeze remains vital and vibrant for its 50th year.

Squeeze have confirmed that they will once again be supporting charity The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford the essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.

All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network. Visit trusselltrust.org/donate-food to find out how to make a donation to your local food bank and the items they most need this winter.

Joining Squeeze on their 50th anniversary festivities is one of the UK’s most treasured songwriters Damon Gough aka Badly Drawn Boy, who also recently celebrated a musical milestone, 25 years of releasing music.