Spot yourself in this Paris Sheffield nightclub video from Freshers Week in 2013

The club night SCENE will hold its farewell party on Saturday, November 2, after confirming that the Carver Street nightclub will be ‘closing its doors for the final time’.

Paris has been a hugely popular nightclub since opening on Carver Street in 2011 before SCENE launched in November 2014.

Every weekend, hundreds of revellers packed into the busy nightclub to enjoy a night of R&B.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message on its website reads: “Paris is the most upfront R&B Venue in Sheffield. Paris has multiple nights each offering a different package and style, all of which have one thing in common… IT’S THE PLACE TO BE!

“We at Paris value our customers and aim to deliver what you need and when you need it!

“The underground venue brings a strong connection to everyone inside, making it one big party!

“We have 2 bars fully stocked with all your favourites, including our partnerships with CIROC and BELAIRE! Several VIP Booths with package to suit anyone’s needs!

THE PARIS NIGHTCLUB - Credit: SWNS

“Have a few cocktails or go crazy and get the bottles popping!”

Despite its popularity, SCENE appeared to confirm that Saturday will be the final club night at the venue as ‘Paris draws to a close’.

A Scene spokesperson said: “Five years of incredible Saturday night parties at Paris draw to a close on the 2nd November, as Paris closes its doors for the final time.

“To everyone who has partied us on the SCENE at Paris since November 2014, we can't thank you enough.

“We want to see regular faces new and old for one final time in our Saturday home, as we give it the send-off it deserves.

“Don't worry, SCENE will be back. Keep your eyes peeled for announcements coming very soon, but for now, get ready for one serious party this Saturday!”

Judging by this promo video for the nightclub, Paris was the place to be for freshers in 2013.

The four-minute video, produced by Wiisetree Creative, shows ecstatic youngsters enjoying themselves in the nightclub to the music of Waiting All Night by Rudimental.