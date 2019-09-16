South Yorkshire dates for All Hands on Deck story of wartime Navy Wrens
A theatre company that spends part of the year touring by narrowboat is paying tribute to Navy wartime heroines.
All Hands On Deck from Mikron Theatre Company is set in World War Two.
The show with original music follows new Royal Navy Wrens Ginger and Lily on a fun-packed adventure.
Mikron say: “Our Wrens show pays tribute to all those wartime women who pushed the door to opportunity firmly open.
“Full of dots, dashes, semaphore and song, Ginger and Lily find themselves in uncharted waters on a journey they'll never forget.”
Director Marianne McNamara added: “"I've always been interested in the Wrens. They've been suggested as an interesting subject matter by a number of audience members who were related to Wrens.
“There are plenty plays about the war but not that many that explore women's contributions to the war. It's been fascinating to research their story and to celebrate their endeavours."
The show is at the Strawberry Island Boat Club in Doncaster on September 24 and at the Consort Hotel, Rotherham on October 17.
Box office: mikron.org.uk